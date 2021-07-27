Defilement: Minor testifies against Baba Ijesha

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 4:14 pm


By Moji Eniola

A 14-year-old minor (name withheld), who was allegedly defiled by a Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, testified against him on Tuesday before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge of alleged defilement of a minor.

NAN also reports that the minor is the foster daughter of an actress and comedienne, Ms Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess.

After the conclusion of the cross-examination of Princess by the Defence Counsel, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos informed the court that the state would be presenting the minor as its second witness.

The DPP said that she would be invoking the provisions of Child’s Rights Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) which protect the identity of minors in defilement cases.

Adeyemi said that she would be requesting that members of the press and public leave the courtroom during the victim’s testimony.

Obliging the DPP’s request, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ordered members of the public and press out of the courtroom to protect the minor’s identity, leaving only lawyers and court registrars.

NAN reports that for more than one hour, the minor gave her testimony and was cross-examined by the defence.

The case was adjourned till Aug. 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.

The prosecution said that the defendant committed the offences in 2013, 2014 and on April 19 at Iwaya, Yaba area of Lagos.

“Sometime between 2013 and 2014, the defendant sexually abused the complainant (name withheld), then aged seven, by inserting his car keys into her vagina.

“He also placed her on his laps, touched her in a sexual manner and rubbed his penis on her body.

“On April 19, he indecently treated and sexually assaulted the complainant, now 14 years old, by sucking her fingers and touching her in a sexual manner.

“He also attempted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant by unbuckling his belt and unzipping his trousers after sexually assaulting her,” the DPP told the court.

The offences contravene Sections 135, 259, 262, 263 and 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

