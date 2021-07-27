Delta assembly confirms 11 additional commissioner nominees

Delta assembly confirms 11 additional commissioner nominees

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 4:39 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

By Mercy Obojeghren

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed additional 11 nominees as Commissioners in the state.

Those confirmed are Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, former Commissioner for Higher Education; Mr Chika Ossai, former Commissioner for Trade and Investment and Mr Basil Ganagana, former Commissioner for Energy.

Also confirmed is Mr Emmanuel Amgbaduba, former Commissioner for Oil and Gas.

The others are Dr Mordi Ononye, former Commissioner for Health; Mr Ovie Oghoore; Mrs Bridget Anyafulu; Mr Solomon Golley; Mr Isaiah Bozimo; Mr Henry Dakota; and Mrs Jennifer Anderson.

The motion for the confirmation of the nominees was unanimously adopted by the assembly when the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori put it to a voice vote and seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Innocent Anidi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on July 1, sworn in 18 confirmed nominees as commissioners.

The governor dissolved the state Executive Council on May 18.

