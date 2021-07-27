Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni opposes zoning of PDP governorship ticket

By Yinusa Ishola

A former Governor of Ekiti, Chief Segun Oni, on Tuesday kicked against the zoning arrangement being proposed by some politicians in respect of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Oni made the assertions in Ado-Ekiti, while interacting with newsmen on his gubernatorial ambition, saying such arrangement would jeopardise chances of the opposition party in the election.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party should place priority on who can defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), than the primordial and narrow sentiment of zoning.

Oni said the voters had rejected the ruling party over its failure in the areas of security, employment generation and economy.

“When I was going in 2010, I said we should help the South to become governor.

“No governor had ever likes the South more than me. I gave key positions like the Minister, Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Works to the South when I was governor

“Let me say this clearly, only a ruling party can zone governorship.

“But, if you are in opposition, you should only think of who can take over power. Let me thank Mr Ayodele Fayose, he had the luxury as a governor and he went for it, though, we lost in 2018.

“Gov. Kayode Fayemi, who is in power, is the only one that can answer the zoning call now, because he is in government.

“The PDP should think of who can win election. We don’t want to be nice guys this time, but a good and determined opposition party,” he said.

Oni said PDP has a high possibility of winning the next election in Ekiti, adding that the populace were already disillusioned with the APC government.

“Ekiti voters are ready for us, I mean ready to vote for us. No party can be lucky more than this.

“Our road to the Government House is almost clear, people have been saying that to us.

“Though, we have internal crises, but we will resolve our differences, because we don’t want to play second fiddle again,” he said.

The former governor described the insecurity in Ekiti as very unfortunate, saying he would rise to the occasion and stem the tide if given the opportunity to serve as governor.

“The issue of insecurity is very unfortunate, but not peculiar to Ekiti alone.

“When I was the governor, we constructed a panic alert system that can alert the police anywhere there was gunshot in Ekiti and police will just come to the location quickly to rescue the situation.

“You don’t allow insecurity to come and meet you, it will overwhelm you and this is what we are experiencing now.

“As someone who is fighting insecurity, you must be at the front, thinking outside the box. Those in government should have a rethink on the security issues,” he said.