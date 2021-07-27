FCTA issues 2-week demolition notice to Mpape community

FCTA issues 2-week demolition notice to Mpape community

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 6:17 pm


FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello

FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello

 By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Tuesday in Abuja issued a two-week demolition notice to the residents of Mpape community in continuation of its ongoing city-wide clean-up exercise.

Mr Ikharo Attah, an official of the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, explained that the two weeks’ notice was in line with the policy of FCT Administration to carry all relevant stakeholders along in sensitising all affected communities and ensuring maximum compliance.

Attah said that moving the bulldozers to Mpape for the clean- up was in response to the cry of the residents who had complained that activities of traders and mechanics, illegally occupying the road corridors were obstructing traffic flows.

He said that after the two weeks, all illegal structures along the road would be demolished to save the people from any untoward situation that could threaten both human lives and the environment.

“We will be entering Mpape in the next two weeks. We have asked them to remove whatever is on the roadside.

“The beauty of the exercise is that it was the landlords and tenants who wrote to the minister to come for the demolition.

“They said the whole road stretch is not passable, a journey from Mpape to the city centre that should take six or seven minutes, is now one or two hours because of gridlock.

“We are moving into Mpape with up to six bulldozers to remove every nuisances.

“It is going to be massive removal of illegal containers occupying the road shoulders, all mechanic workshops, car wash and block industries and all the attachment that people have located on the road.”

Attah said that the FCTA would ensure that all undeveloped plots of land along the road shoulders were left empty, so that activities would not flow to the road.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Segun Oni: opposed zoning of gubernatorial ticket of PDP for Ekiti 2022 governorship election 1 hour ago

    Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni opposes zoning of PDP governorship ticket
    Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court administers the Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy on State House Staff. 2 hours ago

    Just in: Aso rock staff take oath of secrecy, receive warning
    The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (fourth from right), in a group photograph with members of Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO), UK Chapter, when they visited him on Tuesday. 2 hours ago

    Agitations: Lai Mohammed seeks help of Diaspora Group
    File: A Fulani cattle herdsman 3 hours ago

    Ban on open grazing: Cattle dealers demand 66 plots of land in Delta
    Princess: Alleged her foster daughter was defiled by Baba Ijesa 3 hours ago

    Baba Ijesha: 2 others also sexually molested minor — Defence
    3 hours ago

    NADDC, Auto Stakeholders back Auto Journalists Capacity Building Workshop July 29
    Governor Okowa of Delta State 3 hours ago

    Delta assembly confirms 11 additional commissioner nominees
    Google: opposes new German expanded hate speech law 3 hours ago

    Google drags Germany to court over hate-speech law