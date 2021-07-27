How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello

Olawale Jokotoye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday called on the youth to make conscious efforts at “wrestling” power from the elders in order to assume the mantle of the country’s leadership in 2023.

Bello made the call on Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, at a conference, themed: “Youths Own The Power”, organised by a group known as Afenifere for Collective Transformation (ACT).