How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 10:50 pm


Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday called on the youth to make conscious efforts at “wrestling” power from the elders in order to assume the mantle of the country’s leadership in 2023.
Bello made the call on Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, at a conference, themed: “Youths Own The Power”, organised by a group known as Afenifere for Collective Transformation (ACT).
Bello, who spoke through the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs Folasade Ayoade, urged the youth to be more organised for a united front ahead of 2023 polls.
According to him, youths have generally demonstrated nonchalant attitude toward assuming the nation’s headship and advised them to be courageous and be ready to  wrestle power from the older generation.
Bello also urged the youth to shun passivity and numbness concerning sensitive leadership positions in the country.
“Nigerian youths have for long been indifferent and have not shown serious and strong determination to take over the presidency and have continued to abandon it to the elders who have turned the position to exclusive right.
“Our elders have continued to be at ease during the presidential polls because the youths seemed to have ceded the position to them,” he said.
The Director-General of ACT, Tolu Ajayi, in his remarks, described Bello as “ a detribalised Nigerian youth who could be trusted with powers.”
He expressed the hope that Bello would take the nation to an enviable heights if given a chance in 2023.

