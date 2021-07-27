IGP Orders Redeployment of AIGs

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 3:15 pm
· As AIG Bala Ciroma Moves to Zone-7 Abuja, AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka are posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Umuahia respectively.
In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting and redeployment of twenty-four (24) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations as indicated below:
i. AIG SPU FHQ ABUJA – AIG ZAKI M. AHMED
ii. AIG ZONE 4 MAKURDI – AIG MUSTAPHA DANDAURA
iii. AIG CTU FHQ ABUJA – AIG DANSUKI D. GALADANCHI, mni
iv. AIG ZONE 17 AKURE – AIG OKON ETIM ENE, mni
v. AIG BORDER PATROL FHQ ABUJA – AIG USMAN D. NAGOGO
vi. AIG ZONE 7 ABUJA – AIG BALA CIROMA
vii. AIG ZONE 9 UMUAHIA – AIG ADELEKE ADEYINKA BODE
viii. AIG ZONE 13 UKPO-DUNUKOFIA AWKA – AIG MURI UMAR MUSA
ix. COMMANDANT POLAC WUDIL-KANO – AIG LAWAL JIMETA TANKO
x. AIG FCID ANNEX LAGOS – AIG USMAN ALHASSAN BELEL
xi. AIG DOPS FHQ ABUJA – AIG ADEBOLA EMMANUEL LONGE
xii. AIG INVESTMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MUSA ADZE, fdc
xiii. AIG DICT FHQ ABUJA – AIG PHILIP SULE MAKU, fdc
xiv. AIG ZONE 6 CALABAR – AIG USMAN SULE GOMNA
xv. AIG COOPERATIVE – AIG ADAMU USMAN
xvi. AIG ZONE 3 YOLA – AIG DANIEL SOKARI-PEDRO, mni
xvii. AIG DTD FHQ ABUJA – AIG AHMED MOHAMMED AZARE
xviii. AIG FCID ANNEX KADUNA – AIG MAIGANA ALHAJI SANI
xix. AIG ZONE 12 BAUCHI – AIG AUDU ADAMU MADAKI
xx. AIG MARITIME LAGOS – AIG JOHN OGBONNAYA AMADI, mni
xxi. AIG ZONE 8 LOKOJA – AIG EDE AYUBA EKPEJI
xxii. AIG ARMAMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MOHAMMED L. BAGEGA
xxiii. AIG ZONE 15 MAIDUGURI – AIG BELLO MAKWASHI
xxiv. AIG WORKS FHQ ABUJA – AIG BALARABE ABUBAKAR
The IGP has assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers will further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.
The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.
