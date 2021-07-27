IGP Orders Redeployment of AIGs

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 3:15 pm


Alkali Baba: Confirmed as the Inspector General of Police

Alkali Baba

 

 

·         As AIG Bala Ciroma Moves to Zone-7 Abuja, AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka are posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Umuahia respectively.

 

In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting and redeployment of twenty-four (24) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations as indicated below:   

i.            AIG SPU FHQ ABUJA – AIG ZAKI M. AHMED

ii.           AIG ZONE 4 MAKURDI – AIG MUSTAPHA DANDAURA

iii.         AIG CTU FHQ ABUJA – AIG DANSUKI D. GALADANCHI, mni

iv.         AIG ZONE 17 AKURE – AIG OKON ETIM ENE, mni

v.           AIG BORDER PATROL FHQ ABUJA – AIG USMAN D. NAGOGO

vi.         AIG ZONE 7 ABUJA – AIG BALA CIROMA

vii.       AIG ZONE 9 UMUAHIA – AIG ADELEKE ADEYINKA BODE

viii.     AIG ZONE 13 UKPO-DUNUKOFIA AWKA – AIG MURI UMAR MUSA

ix.         COMMANDANT POLAC WUDIL-KANO – AIG LAWAL JIMETA TANKO

x.           AIG FCID ANNEX LAGOS – AIG USMAN ALHASSAN BELEL

xi.         AIG DOPS FHQ ABUJA – AIG ADEBOLA EMMANUEL LONGE

xii.       AIG INVESTMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MUSA ADZE, fdc

xiii.     AIG DICT FHQ ABUJA – AIG PHILIP SULE MAKU, fdc

xiv.      AIG ZONE 6 CALABAR – AIG USMAN SULE GOMNA

xv.        AIG COOPERATIVE – AIG ADAMU USMAN

xvi.      AIG ZONE 3 YOLA – AIG DANIEL SOKARI-PEDRO, mni

xvii.    AIG DTD FHQ ABUJA – AIG AHMED MOHAMMED AZARE

xviii.  AIG FCID ANNEX KADUNA – AIG MAIGANA ALHAJI SANI

xix.     AIG ZONE 12 BAUCHI – AIG AUDU ADAMU MADAKI

xx.       AIG MARITIME LAGOS – AIG JOHN OGBONNAYA AMADI, mni

xxi.     AIG ZONE 8 LOKOJA – AIG EDE AYUBA EKPEJI

xxii.    AIG ARMAMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MOHAMMED L. BAGEGA

xxiii.  AIG ZONE 15 MAIDUGURI – AIG BELLO MAKWASHI

xxiv.  AIG WORKS FHQ ABUJA – AIG BALARABE ABUBAKAR

 

The IGP has assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers will further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

 

The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.

 

 

 

