JAMB releases 14,620 UTME results, withholds 93 others –spokesman

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 11:21 pm


By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cleared and released the UTME results of 14,620 candidates that were hitherto under investigation, while withholding the results of 93 other candidates.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, the board Head, Media and Publicity, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the results were released, following the consideration and approval of the recommendations of the investigators, by a  management meeting held on Tuesday.

“You will recall that the board, in its earlier release, stated that it will still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting will have his/her result withheld.

“Out of the withheld results, 13 were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to 14.

“Results of 332 blind candidates, whose examination was conducted this month, have also been released,” he said.

The board listed the candidates whose results were withdrawn to include: Gabriel Micheal, Lawson Joy, Sadiq Auwal, Attama Ikedichukwu( earlier withdrawn) Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing and Ogbonna Dibia.

Others were Ani Maryrose,  Ayomiposi Precious, Ekeocha Michael, Oluwarotimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu  Abiola,  Promise and Onyeama Odi (NAN)

