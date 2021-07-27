Just in: Benin court orders detention of Igboho in prison

Just in: Benin court orders detention of Igboho in prison

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:44 am


Sunday Igboho: sent to prison in Republic of Benin

Sunday Igboho: sent to prison in Republic of Benin

The Court of Appeal in Benin Republic has ordered the remand of Yoruba nation agitator pending further investigation in the allegations levelled against him.

BBC News Yoruba reports that the court ordered that Igboho should be taken away from the Cotonou police station where he is currently being detained to a prison.

Igboho was arrested alongside his wife on last Monday at an airport in Cotonou on his way to Germany.

He was allegedly arrested based on an international arrest warrant issued against him after he was declared wanted by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services.

DSS had declared Igboho wanted after a raid on his Ibadan, Oyo State residence during which some guns were allegedly recovered. However, Igboho denied ownership of the guns.

Following his arrest in Cotonou, Nigerian government had requested extradition of Igboho based on allegations of gun running, causing disturbance and plotting for split of Nigeria.

He was arraigned in Court last Thursday before the case was adjourned till Monday, 27, July.

Details later

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    48 Yoruba nation agitators docked over alleged murder, unlawful assembly
    Ms Damilola Adekoya alias Princess and Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha: Princess narrates how Baba Ijesa allegedly defiled her foster daughter in court 4 hours ago

    How ‘Baba Ijesha’ defiled my daughter while watching cartoons — Princess
    BBNaija Shine Ya Eye female housemates 4 hours ago

    BBNaija: All you need to know about the 11 female housemates
    Governor Sanwo Olu, casting his vote in Ikoyi Lagos during the local government election on Saturday 4 hours ago

    Lagos LG poll: Winners get Certificates of Return Tuesday
    Police: 4 hours ago

    Police arrest house help, 3 others over murder of banker in Yobe
    Governor Abiodun swears in new LG chiefs in Ogun 4 hours ago

    Abiodun urges new Council chairpersons to deliver good governance at grassroots
    President Buhari: CSOs told him not to sign Electoral Bill into law 4 hours ago

    CSOs to Buhari: Don’t sign electoral bill unless…
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: Four more students regain freedom 5 hours ago

    Four more students of Bethel Baptist High School regain freedom