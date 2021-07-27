Just in: Benin court orders detention of Igboho in prison

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:44 am
The Court of Appeal in Benin Republic has ordered the remand of Yoruba nation agitator pending further investigation in the allegations levelled against him.
BBC News Yoruba reports that the court ordered that Igboho should be taken away from the Cotonou police station where he is currently being detained to a prison.
Igboho was arrested alongside his wife on last Monday at an airport in Cotonou on his way to Germany.
He was allegedly arrested based on an international arrest warrant issued against him after he was declared wanted by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services.
DSS had declared Igboho wanted after a raid on his Ibadan, Oyo State residence during which some guns were allegedly recovered. However, Igboho denied ownership of the guns.
Following his arrest in Cotonou, Nigerian government had requested extradition of Igboho based on allegations of gun running, causing disturbance and plotting for split of Nigeria.
He was arraigned in Court last Thursday before the case was adjourned till Monday, 27, July.
Details later
