Lagos LG polls: APC loses councillorship seats to PDP, YPP

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 9:51 pm


PDP Councillor-elect, Adesola Thomas, displaying his Certificate of Return following victory at Ward G of Yaba LCDA at the July 24 council poll in Lagos State

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State lost only two councilorship seats in last Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in Ward G, Yaba LCDA, while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Ward D of Orile-Agege LCDA.

NAN reports that the APC won 375 out of the 377 councilorship seats spread across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs.

The ruling party also won all the chairmanship seats in all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The PDP Councillor-elect, Mr Adeshola Thomas and the YPP Councillor-elect, Omotunde Abdul-Kareem, were on Tuesday presented the Certificates of Return at the LASIEC headquarters in Sabo, Yaba.

Speaking with NAN, the PDP Councillor-elect described his victory as the work of God and resilience of the people.

Thomas said: “I feel great. First, I will thank my God because when the struggle started, He stood by us and at the end we have the victory.

“During the election, out of the 18 polling units in my ward, my challengers allegedly took two ballot boxes away. In the remaining 16, I won in 15 and lost with only five votes in the last polling unit.

“It was the election of the people. It is the people that want me. They stood by us, they stood by the PDP.

“So, even this Certificate of Return, I am giving it to them. I promise them in this tenure they will be in charge. I have to represent them well. All glory to God and my people.”

On the possibility of his defection to the ruling party, Thomas said that he would be faithful to the party on which he got the mandate.

“I won’t be ungrateful person by cross-carpeting. It is what my people want that I will do because the mandate belongs to them and I cannot disappoint them.

“I cannot go against their wishes. My people will take first position because without them, I won’t be here,” he added.

The electoral umpire had earlier in the day presented Certificates of Return to Chairmen-elect and Vice-Chairmen-elect who had been sworn-in by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

