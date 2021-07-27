NADDC, Auto Stakeholders back Auto Journalists Capacity Building Workshop July 29

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 4:56 pm


Jelani

By Daniels Ekugo
All is now set for this year’s edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Training/Capacity Building program on Thursday, July 29, 2021. It will hold inside the training hall of Golden Tulip Hotel, along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road, Lagos.
With the current global automotive industry racing towards electric and gas as an alternative to petrol in vehicular movement, the theme of year’s training/capacity programme which will have Jelani Aliyu (MFR), director-general of the National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), to declare the training open, is, “Migration to Electric Vehicles and Gas-powered Vehicles; Opportunities & Challenges for Nigeria”.
Also expected at training and capacity building programme as guest of honour is Boboye Oyeyemi (MFR), corp marshal, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).
Stakeholders supporting this crucial event holding on Thursday this week are the National Automotive Design & Development Council, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Coscharis Motors, Weststar, CFAO Motors, Autochek Africa, OMAA, Jet Systems, Kojo Motors (Yutong), and the Federal Roads Safety Corps, (FRSC).
According to the event organisers, the one-day training programme is expected to educate Nigerians on what the global shift to electric and gas as an alternative to petrol is all about and the opportunities and challenges of such in the country.
After the declaration of the programme open and presentations by the NADDC DG, who has been on the driver’s seat of Nigeria’s new thinking towards the use of electric and gas to move vehicles and other automotives as a cheap alternative to fossil fuel, local auto assemblers of electric vehicles and gas-powered vehicles are expected to give  technical presentations of their operations with a look at the opportunities and challenges of producing such vehicles in the country.
Presentations will be made from Stallion Motors, assemblers of the Hyundai Kona electric vehicle in Lagos, OMAA Global, assemblers of the OMAA gas-powered range of buses at Igbo-Ukwu in Anambra state and Jet Systems Limited, assemblers of the JetMover range buses that runs on electric.
It would be recalled that Ford Motors South Africa (FMCSA) in collaboration with Coscharis Motors; its local franchisee were the lead sponsors of the first and second editions held in 2016 and 2017, while Nissan Motors South Africa (NMSA) followed.

