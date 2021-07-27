Photos: Fashola Inspects the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 3:46 pm
*A view of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021. INSET: The Hon. Minister (3rd left) speaking with journalists shortly after the inspection of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River State on Monday, 26th July 2021
Here is the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021.
A view of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River State during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021
A view of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River Stateduring an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021
A view of the Nigeria approach road with slope protection works and the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River State during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021.
