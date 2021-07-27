Photos: Fashola Inspects the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge

Photos: Fashola Inspects the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 3:46 pm


*A view of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021. INSET: The Hon. Minister (3rd left) speaking with journalists shortly after the inspection of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River State on Monday, 26th July 2021

Here is the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021.

A view of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River State during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021

A view of the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River Stateduring an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021

A view of the Nigeria approach road with slope protection works and the New Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Bridge at Mfum/Ekok in Cross River State during an inspection tour by the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN on Monday 26th July 2021.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ms Damilola Adekoya alias Princess and Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha: Princess narrates how Baba Ijesa allegedly defiled her foster daughter in court 15 mins ago

    Defilement: Minor testifies against Baba Ijesha
    File: man in prison: Australian jailed for attempting to sell missile parts to North Korea 30 mins ago

    Australian jailed 42 months for trying to sell missile parts to North Korean
    Atiku: Court to hear suit on his citizenship 53 mins ago

    Atiku eligible to vie for presidency, Adamawa govt tells court
    Section of Eleme on the East-West road with blocked with trailers. 1 hour ago

    Protests over poor state of East-West road enter second day
    Acting IGP Alkali Baba 1 hour ago

    IGP Orders Redeployment of AIGs
    2 hours ago

    Andy Uba’s Governorship Quest: Desire or Destiny
    Nigeria's D'Tigress basketball team: fall to the USA team 3 hours ago

    Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigress fall to U.S
    5 hours ago

    20m Young Nigerians to Benefit in FG, UNICEF Expanded Education Scheme