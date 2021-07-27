Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigress fall to U.S

Nigeria’s D’Tigress were brilliant on Tuesday but inexperience did them in for Team USA to survive their early onslaught and go on to secure a nervous 81-72 win.

In this Women Basketball’s Preliminary Round Group B opening game at the Tokyo Olympic Games played at the Saitama Super Arena, Nigeria took the early initiative.

They stunned the six-time and reigning Olympic champions who boast a roster full of WNBA talent, including no fewer than 15 previous gold medallists.

In just their second Olympic appearance, the African champions took a 20-17 first-quarter lead thanks to the sharp shooting of Ify Ibekwe.

U.S eventually found their rhythm through Sue Bird and a steady stream of points from Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Olympic debutant A’ja Wilson.

They won the second quarter 27-12 and the third quarter 26-18.

But D’Tigress refused to lie down, and in a thrilling final quarter they roared back to life with 22 points as against 11.

But they still fell nine points short of a relieved USA at the full-time buzzer.

History has it that beating the U.S in women’s Olympic basketball is a tall order, and this is in every sense of the word.

They have won every gold medal since Atlanta 1996, and are hoping to make it seven in a row at Tokyo 2020.

U.S’s next match is against hosts Japan, while Nigeria will look to bounce back against France, with both matches slated to take place on Friday.