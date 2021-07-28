Blasphemy: Court fixes date for re-arraignment of Kano cleric

Blasphemy: Court fixes date for re-arraignment of Kano cleric

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 2:40 pm


Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara: dragged to court by Kano state government for blasphemy

Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara: dragged to court by Kano state government for blasphemy

By Ramatu Garba

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday fixed Aug. 18 for the re-arraignment of a cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara for alleged blasphemy case.

Nasiru-Kabara is to be charged with  blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences according to the First Information Report (FIR) from the police by the Office of the Attorney General which prepared the charge against the cleric.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasiru-Kabara was first arraigned before the court on July 16.

Nasiru-Kabara however pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Aisha Mahmoud, told the court that the State had new information concerning the case.

Mahmoud urged the court to adjourn the case to enable the prosecution file fresh charge against the defendant and present witnesses.

Responding, Counsel to the defendant, Saleh Muhammad-Bakaro, prayed the court to compel the prosecution to furnish him with the names and addresses of the witnesses, citing Section 204 of Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019.

He also prayed the court to order the prosecution to provide all alleged audio and video clips and documents.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, overruled the request of the defence counsel to furnish him with list of witnesses and other documents.

Sarki-Yola said the defence counsel should wait for the charge to be read to the defendant before seeking for the prosecution witnesses names and other documents.

He urged all the counsel to respect each other and guard their utterances.

“This is a court not a market place,” he said.

Sarki-Yola ordered that the cleric be remanded in a correctional centre.

He adjourned the case until Aug.18, for re-arraignment.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    court logo 19 mins ago

    Mother of 10 loses 48 years marriage for denying husband sex
    29 mins ago

    Court sentences woman to 6 months imprisonment for adultery
    Sunday Igboho 33 mins ago

    What Igboho told Benin Republic Court
    Cryptocurrencies: price on the rise 49 mins ago

    Bitcoin rises above $40,000
    Police: say five Naval students still in the custody of kidnappers 1 hour ago

    Police: 5 Naval College students being held by kidnappers in Edo
    Rotimi Akeredolu: narrowly escapes sack as governor of Ondo State by Supreme Court 2 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Akeredolu narrowly escapes sack by Supreme Court
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 4 hours ago

    Ekiti APC Blasts PDP: On Private Cemetary, Your Ignorance Has No Part Two
    4 hours ago

    The National Park Service Working to Protect Okwangwo Division and Other Parks