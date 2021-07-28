Cholera ravages 18 states, kills 479 people

Cholera ravages 18 states, kills 479 people

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:13 am


Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria

FILE Photo: Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria

Nearly half of a thousand people have died from cholera outbreak in about half of the states of the federation since the beginning of this year, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, made this known in a report in which it disclosed that a total 19,305 suspected infections have been reported this year. However, the disease killed 479 of the infected people in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to Daily Trust, the states were listed as Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, and Kaduna.

Others are Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara and the FCT.

“As at July 11, 2021, a total of 19,305 suspected cases including 479 deaths (CFR 2.5 per cent) have been reported from 18 states and FCT since the beginning of 2021. Of the reported cases since the beginning of the year, 11.0 per cent are aged 5 – 14 years.

Of all suspected cases, 52 per cent are males and 48 per cent  are females,” the report read.

The report said there has been an increase in the number of new cases in Bauchi, Kano Jigawa and Kwara.

According to the report, Cholera killed 31 people between July 5 and July 11, 2021.

Cholera is an acute diarrhea disease caused by bacteria called vibrio cholera. It is a potentially life-threatening, and primarily a water-borne disease.

Symptoms of the disease include nausea and vomiting , dehydration which can lead to shock, kidney injury and sudden death , passage of profuse pale and milky, watery stool (rice water coloured), and body weakness

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    The National Park Service Working to Protect Okwangwo Division and Other Parks
    42 mins ago

    The Truth of the Matter: Tunde Bakare is Angry…How Far Can He Go?
    1 hour ago

    The Quest for Meaning  
    File: Nigerian Navy personnel on parade 2 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct 7 naval officers in Delta
    Yahaya Bello: makes new appointments 3 hours ago

    Gov. Yahaya Bello approves 55 new appointments
    Mathew Kolawole, Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly 3 hours ago

    Kogi: Speaker angry as lawmakers abandon plenary
    Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivering remarks at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Consulate-General of Nigeria at the Nigeria House, New York 3 hours ago

    Nigerian missions abroad to deliver passports by mail
    Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria surges to highest in over 4 months with 404 cases