Court sentences woman to 6 months imprisonment for adultery

By Uche Bibilari

A Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old house wife, Justice Kayode to six months imprisonment for adultery.

The court, however, granted the second accused bail in the sum of N200,000.

The police charged Kayode, and a civil servant and her alleged partner, Iroghama Charles, 39, both of Chukukun village, Gwagwalada, Abuja, with three counts bordering on criminal conspiracy and adultery by man and a woman.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim sentenced Kayode to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N5,000, after she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Ibrahim admitted Charles to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have a verifiable address.

He said that the sureties must provide means of Identification and must undertake an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendant jumped bail.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Kayode Akande, who lives in Chukukun Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at the police station on July 13.

Tanko said that while the first defendant was still wife to the complainant, she had sexual intercourse outside her matrimonial home with the second defendant.

He claimed that the act resulted in pregnancy which the defendants terminated.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 96, 388 and 387 of the Penal Code.

The second defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.