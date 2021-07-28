Gov. Yahaya Bello approves 55 new appointments

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 8:59 am


Yahaya Bello: makes new appointments

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of 53 persons and the redeployment of three others in his government.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday, signed by Mrs. Arike Ayoade, Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

The appointees include Asmau Gogo as Special Adviser on Women Affairs and Arokoyo David Femi as Personal Assistant to the State Security Adviser.

According to the SSG, 30 of the appointees are to serve as Senior Special Assistants with different portfolios while the remaining 20 will serve as Special Assistants.

Similarly, the Governor also approved the Redeployment of Haruna Yusuf, his Personal Driver to the rank of Chief Driver.

A part-time Member of Kogi State Hajj Commission, Muhammed Sani Salihu was redeployed as SSA on Inter religious Affair.

The statement added that the SSA Youth and Women Mobilization Idah Federal Constituency, Muhammed Nasir Alfa is now the Acting Zonal Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kogi East.

All Appointments and redeployment takes immediate effect.

The News reports that immediately after his second term inauguration on 27th, 2020, the Governor released a list of 18 names appointed as Commissioners. He has since then, slowly and regularly made scores of other appointments.

 

