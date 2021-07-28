Gunmen abduct 7 naval officers in Delta

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:04 am


File: Nigerian Navy personnel on parade

The wave of kidnappings across the country continued on Tuesday with the abduction of seven Naval officers at the usually busy Warri-Sapele highway in Delta State.

The security personnel were abducted while travelling to Delta from a naval base in Kaduna State.

However, Daily Trust reports five of the officers have been rescued by the police.

“They were on their way to Navy Engineering College, Sapele in Delta State,” according to a source.

It was gathered that policemen, acting on intelligence report, rescued five of the officers while two others are still missing.

The State Command’s spokesperson, SP. Kotongs Bello, confirmed the report, but didn’t go into details.

“We rescued five and two others are yet to be rescued. That is the one I am aware of,” he said.

