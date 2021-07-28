Just in: Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zinatu, were freed by a Kaduna High Court after about four years of standing trial on charges of culpable homicide on Wednesday.

The court, presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada set the couple who have been in detention while the case lasted

The court upheld the no-case submission filed by El-Zakzaky and his wife in the ruling delivered behind closed doors.

The couple were arraigned on an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

