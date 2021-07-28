Just in: Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife

Just in: Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 6:04 pm


El-Zakzaky

El-Zakzaky: freed after 4 years of trial

The  leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zinatu, were freed by a Kaduna High Court after about four years of standing trial on charges of culpable homicide on Wednesday.

The court, presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada set the couple who have been in detention while the case lasted

The court upheld the no-case submission filed by El-Zakzaky and his wife in the ruling delivered behind  closed doors.

The couple were arraigned on an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

Details later

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor 2 hours ago

    Ondo governorship election: Akeredolu, Boroffice reacts to Supreme Court’s verdict 
    4 hours ago

    The Nneka I Know
    court logo 4 hours ago

    Mother of 10 loses 48 years marriage for denying husband sex
    4 hours ago

    Court sentences woman to 6 months imprisonment for adultery
    Sunday Igboho 4 hours ago

    What Igboho told Benin Republic Court
    Cryptocurrencies: price on the rise 5 hours ago

    Bitcoin rises above $40,000
    Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara: dragged to court by Kano state government for blasphemy 5 hours ago

    Blasphemy: Court fixes date for re-arraignment of Kano cleric
    Police: say five Naval students still in the custody of kidnappers 5 hours ago

    Police: 5 Naval College students being held by kidnappers in Edo