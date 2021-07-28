Kogi: Speaker angry as lawmakers abandon plenary

Kogi: Speaker angry as lawmakers abandon plenary

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 8:52 am


Mathew Kolawole, Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly

Mathew Kolawole, Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole has frowned at the attitude of some members who only attend executive sessions and keep off from plenary.

He said henceforth, absenteeism shall be recorded against such members.

Kolawole made the observations on Tuesday in Lokoja at a plenary sitting attended by 10 out of 25 members. He also moved a motion on the matter which was seconded by the majority leader representing Ajaokuta State Constituency Bello Hassan Balogun.

Citing relevant sessions of the house rules, the speaker noted that the motion so moved was to put to effect relevant sections of the house rules.

It was however gathered that some lawmakers who were absent at Tuesday plenary attended the executive session held at the speakers office.

Some members are said to have been feeling aggrieved over poor welfare.

A source told The News that the law makers have been lamenting silently over lack of official vehicles and other benefits.

It was gathered that their absence from functions was a mild protest against the poor working conditions

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Kogi State Hotel and Edict, 1995, establishing the Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board and a bill for a law to establish Kogi State Erosion and Watershed Management agency have passed through second reading in the house.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    The National Park Service Working to Protect Okwangwo Division and Other Parks
    42 mins ago

    The Truth of the Matter: Tunde Bakare is Angry…How Far Can He Go?
    1 hour ago

    The Quest for Meaning  
    Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria 2 hours ago

    Cholera ravages 18 states, kills 479 people
    File: Nigerian Navy personnel on parade 2 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct 7 naval officers in Delta
    Yahaya Bello: makes new appointments 3 hours ago

    Gov. Yahaya Bello approves 55 new appointments
    Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivering remarks at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Consulate-General of Nigeria at the Nigeria House, New York 3 hours ago

    Nigerian missions abroad to deliver passports by mail
    Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria surges to highest in over 4 months with 404 cases