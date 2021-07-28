Kogi: Speaker angry as lawmakers abandon plenary

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole has frowned at the attitude of some members who only attend executive sessions and keep off from plenary.

He said henceforth, absenteeism shall be recorded against such members.

Kolawole made the observations on Tuesday in Lokoja at a plenary sitting attended by 10 out of 25 members. He also moved a motion on the matter which was seconded by the majority leader representing Ajaokuta State Constituency Bello Hassan Balogun.

Citing relevant sessions of the house rules, the speaker noted that the motion so moved was to put to effect relevant sections of the house rules.

It was however gathered that some lawmakers who were absent at Tuesday plenary attended the executive session held at the speakers office.

Some members are said to have been feeling aggrieved over poor welfare.

A source told The News that the law makers have been lamenting silently over lack of official vehicles and other benefits.

It was gathered that their absence from functions was a mild protest against the poor working conditions

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Kogi State Hotel and Edict, 1995, establishing the Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board and a bill for a law to establish Kogi State Erosion and Watershed Management agency have passed through second reading in the house.