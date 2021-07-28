Lawyer, one other docked for alleged forgery of Benin monarch’s land approval document

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A 65-year-old legal practitioner, Smart Agbonlalor, was on Wednesday arraigned before Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court, Benin, for allegedly forging Oba of Benin land approval document.

Also charged with him was one Uwangue Osaigbovo (55), on a two-count charge bothering on conspiracy and forgery.

According to police prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Iyawe, the defendants on 19 July, 2021, at Aduwawa, along, Benin/Auchi Road, within Oregbeni Magisterial District, conspired to commit felony to wit: forgery.

Iyawe said the defendants forged a purported Oba approval by the then Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua ECMG on April 15, 1966, measuring 100ft by 200ft with beacon No N35/B, 46/B, 54/B, 55/B respectively, knowing same to be false, with intention to claim ownership of the same landed property belonging to Mr. Henry Okwarobo, the Majority Leader of Edo State House of Assembly.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516, and 484 of the Criminal Code Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, which is now applicable in Edo.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. SC Ugoke and Mr. M I Ukpebor, appealed to the Chief Magistrate to grant them bail and assured him that the defendants would not skip bail.

The police prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, admitted the accused persons to bail of N200,000 each, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be a responsible person and must depose to an affidavit of means.

Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendants with the court, added that information about the surety’s residences should be verified by the Court Registrar.

The Chief Magistrate thereafter adjourned the case to August 23, for hearing.