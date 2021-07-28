News Flash: D’Tigers lose to Germany

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 7:55 am


D'Tigers during the game with Germany at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics

D’Tigers lose 92-99 to Germany in their second Group B match of the Preliminary Round of the basketball competition.

More details later.(NAN)

