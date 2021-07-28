Notorious bandit nabbed in Sokoto

Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC have arrested Bello Galaduma, a wanted notorious bandit in Sokoto State.

Galaduma, 40 has been on the wanted list of security agencies for more than two years, Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations of NCDC said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that Galaduma specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped and also, assist kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they use for their nefarious activities.