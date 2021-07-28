Notorious bandit nabbed in Sokoto

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:03 pm


Bello Galaduma, a wanted notorious bandit arrested in Sokoto State.

Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC have arrested Bello Galaduma, a wanted notorious bandit in Sokoto State.

Galaduma, 40 has been on the wanted list of security agencies for more than two years, Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations of NCDC said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that Galaduma specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped and also, assist kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they use for their nefarious activities.

According to him, the bandit was operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where he was arrested by operatives of the NSCDC.

The suspected bandit was arrested in the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State, where he went to buy drugs and also to satisfy his sexual urge. y.

Bello Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC operatives, and is presently under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.

