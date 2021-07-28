Panic as cultists behead chairman of vigilante group in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt.

Resident of Omudioga community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State are running away from the area following the killing and beheading of the Chairman of local Security outfit Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Security Peace and Advisory Council (OSPAC) on Tuesday for fear of reprisal attacks.

The beheaded vigilante leader identified as Alex Uwazuruike was killed on Tuesday night by the cultist who stormed the community.

The attackers dismembered his body, beheaded him and paraded his head round the community, it was learnt.

The killing forced residents of the community to flee their homes in droves for fear of further reprisal attacks.

In the past, Communities in Emohua local government Council area have been ravaged by cult clashes leading to the formation of the local vigilante group which restored sanity, criminal activities, especially the constant abduction of travellers and robberies on the axis of the East-West road.

But they were later disbanded by the authority of the local government.

The immediate past local government Council Chairman, Tom Aliezi,had disbanded the vigilante group five months it over alleged links with cult related violence.

But the OSPAC members had argued that the disbandment puts them in harm’s way as they will become targets of the criminals they once hunted.

Nnamdi Omoni, the Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Rivers State Police Command who incidentally hails from Rundele in Emohua LGA has attributed the incident to cult-related attack.

It would be recalled that Emohua Local Government Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd, about a fortnight ago, condemned in strong terms, the alleged illegal activities some members of the OSPAC in parts of the LGA, especially in Rundele community.

Our correspondent reports that members of the community are now living in fear, for fear of reprisal attacks both from the members of the vigilante and rival cult groups.