Police: 5 Naval College students being held by kidnappers in Edo

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 2:21 pm


Police: say five Naval students still in the custody of kidnappers

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Edo State Police Command says five of the students of Naval College of Engineering, Sapele, Delta State who were abducted on Tuesday were still in the custody of their abductors.
The students who were in two vehicles, an 18-seater bus and a Toyota Sienna bus, were reportedly traveling from Kaduna State to Sapele.
Their vehicles were ambushed by kidnappers along Benin-Auchi highway.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, however disclosed that most of the abducted naval students have been rescued by operatives of the Command.
He explained that operatives of the Command are working hard to rescue the remaining five students who are still in custody of the kidnappers.
“These hoodlums were intercepted at Irukpen, our operatives rescued most of them.
“Out of the two buses, only five students are remaining, all others have been rescued. The Command is working hard to ensure the remaining five students are also rescued unhurt,” he said.

