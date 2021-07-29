Black Wednesday as accident claims 5 NYSC members

Thursday, July 29, 2021 8:51 am
By Richard Elesho
Wednesday 28th, July was a bad day for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. Five prospective corp members were killed in a fatal accident in the early hours of that day.
The accident occurred about 2.am along the usually busy Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.
This was confirmed in a statement by spokesperson of the NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi who described the incident as “devastating”.
“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, management and the entire NYSC family commiserate with the families of five prospective corps members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2 am Wednesday, 28th July 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.
“The Director-General and Management also condole with the governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.
“Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC family. May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May their souls rest in peace,” the statement reads.
