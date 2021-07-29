Education Summit: Buhari presides over strategic meeting as world leaders set to generate $5bn

Education Summit: Buhari presides over strategic meeting as world leaders set to generate $5bn

Thursday, July 29, 2021 11:15 am


President Muhammadu Buhari:

President Muhammadu Buhari

Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over a strategic meeting ahead of Thursday’s opening the Global Education Summit in London.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Summit is meant to generate five billion dollars from donor countries, organisations and wealthy individuals for transformation of education, globally.

The Summit would cover ministerial roundtable deliberations on COVID-19 impact on schools and teachers while keynote message would be delivered at the summit by Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl who was shot by the Talibans for going to school, as well as some youth leaders across the world would also address the summit on the Power of Education.

NAN reports that the strategic meeting with the president was attended by members of the Nigerian delegation including the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Nwajiuba, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting, said he also updated the Nigerian leader on the outcome of the ministerial deliberations of the summit.

He commended the president for attending the summit physically, saying his presence in London had attracted recognitions to Nigeria.

”Nigeria is a leading country in the entire global education chain and we are one of the biggest beneficiaries.

”His presence here almost a sacrifice he is making on behalf of the people of Nigeria to get as much as possible,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari speaks on alleged bribe from $1.1m fraud money
    3 hours ago

    Sports Minister, Dare makes case for youth ahead of APC congress
    Okagbare: 3 hours ago

    Tokyo Olympics prticipation: Okagbare, Brume, Amusan, 9 others cleared
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 3 hours ago

    S/Court judgment: Why Buni should go now – Ojudu, Keyamo, Enang
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 3 hours ago

    Just in: IPOB issues fresh threat to FG on Nnamdi Kanu
    Africa Centre for Disease Control: worried about emerging infectious diseases outbreaks in Africa 4 hours ago

    Africa CDC raises alarm over Africa’s emerging infectious diseases outbreaks
    Cyril Ramaphosa: South African President 4 hours ago

    S. Africa to use 1,495 military personnel to help Mozambique fight insurgents
    CBN head office in Abuja 5 hours ago

    Forex: CBN directs commercial banks to set up teller points