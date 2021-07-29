Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari speaks on alleged bribe from $1.1m fraud money

Super cop, Abba Kyari, has reacted to allegations that he collected bribe from embattled Nigerian fraudster, Abbas Ramoni, popularly known as Hushpuppi, now on trial over internet scam in the United States.

Huspuppi had pleaded guilty to the charges of fraud in court in the United States.

However, a version of the court filings indicated that the fraudster disclosed during interrogation that he paid bribes to Kyari to have one of his rivals arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1million dupe of a Qatari businessman.

He claimed that he had asked Kyari to arrest and jail the fraudster identified as Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, over a dispute on how to share the $1.1million loot received from the Qatari businessperson.

Vincent subsequently contacted the victim and informed them that they were being scammed by a syndicate involving him and Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi who was angry over this reportedly contacted Kyari to arrest and jail his rival over the dispute.

In the plea agreement, Hushpuppi claimed Kyari sent pictures of Vincent in jail and subsequently sent his bank account number to Abbas to which a wire transfer should be made having done a good job.

But in Facebook post on Thursday morning, Kyari denied the allegations while explaining his relationship with Hushpuppi.

Read Kyari’s full defence below

Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.