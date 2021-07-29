Just in: IPOB issues fresh threat to FG on Nnamdi Kanu

Outlawed Igbo secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to lockdown of the South East region if the Federal Government did not release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu within 11 days.

Kanu who jumped bail in 2017, was recently rearrested in a yet to be named country and brought back to Nigeria.

His trial for terrorism has been adjourned till 21 October and he is currently in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

But in a statement on Thursday, one Chika Edoziem described as IPOB’s Head, Directorate of State, gave the Federal Government 11-day ultimatum to release Kanu to prevent the lockdown.

“The global community knows that self-determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government equally know that self-determination does not constitute any known offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore do not have any case against the leader of IPOB, Mazi Kanu.”

“In recognition of the above fact and truth, the Directorate of State of IPOB, demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before the 8th day of August 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly Lockdown of Biafra land starting from 9th August, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally.

“This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty,” the statement read.