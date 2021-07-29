More Troubles for Abba Kyari: His Dubai Party With Hushpuppi

Abba Kyari, a Nigerian police commissioner is in the eye of the storm. His case is turning out to be like that of a cat put in charge of pieces of meat, given the revelations coming out of the files of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Bureau, as quoted by barristerng.com, narrated how Kyari left his official activities in Nigeria and flew to Dubai to enjoy a stupendous lifestyle with notorious Internet fraudster Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas.

The September 2019 trip was, according to that report, only “an episode of a mutually-beneficial cosy affair of Messrs Kyari and Abbas’ that was uncovered by American authorities as part of their ongoing prosecution of Mr Abbas for multimillion-dollar Internet fraud.”

Additional details in the indictment file contained how, as the report further has it, Mr Kyari left his job as a police officer and travelled to Dubai to enjoy a good time with Mr Abbas, who lived at Palazzo Versace in the Emirati commercial capital.

“Mr Abbas “sent a car and driver to drive” Mr Kyari around “during that trip,” FBI unsealed indictment said. Mr

Also during the trip, Mr Kyari bragged to Mr Abbas about some of his so-called crime-busting activities in Nigeria, to which Mr Abbas responded by playing allegiance to the police chief.

‘Am really happy to be ur boy,’ Mr Abbas told Mr Kyari in an intercepted message. ‘I promise to be a good boy to u sir.’

Mr Kyari is also mentioned in a document by the U.S. Department of Justice, carrying out Hushpuppi’s order to arrest and jail a fellow conspirator, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, in a fraud scheme after a disagreement over a $1.1 million dupe of a Qatari businessperson.”

Kyari Defends Himself

“Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

Nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on the threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our fatherland and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life-threatening.

For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.”