S/Court judgment: APC insists ward congresses will go ahead

Despite calls for the dissolution of its Malam Mai Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the ruling All Progressives Congress on Thursday insisted that it will go ahead Ward Congresses to elect party executives scheduled for Saturday, July 31st.

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe,

National Secretary, CECPC said this in a statement he issued to respond to the call for the suspension of the Congresses following Supreme Court ruling on the Ondo governorship election on Wednesday.

Many, including top members of APC had interpreted the judgment to mean that the Buni led CECPC is illegal and the Congresses could be voided if it decided to organise it.

But APC, in a statement by Akpanudoedehe insisted that the Congresses will go ahead.

The party insisted that the ruling of the Supreme Court did not have anything to do with the legal status of CECPC.

“To this end, ward Congress Committees of the Party have already been inaugurated and delegated with the responsibility of conducting, supervising, monitoring the scheduled Ward Congresses.

“The clarification is against the backdrop of personal opinions being expressed by some individuals on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC ) and its capacity to conduct the Congresses.

“While it is not our intention to join issues with these comentators, the Supreme Court’s Wednesday judgement affirming the Election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership.

“Party members and aspirants should therefore come out enmasse and peacefully to participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday,” Akpanudoedehe said in the statement.