S/Court judgment: APC insists ward congresses will go ahead

S/Court judgment: APC insists ward congresses will go ahead

Thursday, July 29, 2021 2:11 pm


Malam Mai Buni

Mallam Mai Buni, Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, National Caretaker Committee, APC

Despite calls for the dissolution of its Malam Mai Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the  ruling All Progressives Congress on Thursday insisted that it will go ahead Ward Congresses to elect party executives scheduled for Saturday, July 31st.

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe,
National Secretary, CECPC said this in a statement he issued to respond to the call for the suspension of the Congresses following Supreme Court ruling on the Ondo governorship election on Wednesday.

Many, including top members of APC had interpreted the judgment to mean that the Buni led CECPC is illegal and the Congresses could be voided if it decided to organise it.

But APC, in a statement by Akpanudoedehe insisted that the Congresses will go ahead.

The party insisted that the ruling of the Supreme Court did not have anything to do with the legal status of CECPC.

“To this end, ward Congress Committees of the Party have already been inaugurated and delegated with the responsibility of conducting, supervising, monitoring the scheduled Ward Congresses.

“The clarification is against the backdrop of personal opinions being expressed by some individuals on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC ) and its capacity to conduct the Congresses.

“While it is not our intention to join issues with these comentators, the Supreme Court’s Wednesday judgement affirming the Election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN had no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership.

“Party members and aspirants should therefore come out enmasse and peacefully to participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday,” Akpanudoedehe said in the statement.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Igboho's boys arrested by DSS 49 mins ago

    Court slams DSS over failure to produce detained Igboho’s aides
    3 hours ago

    Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari speaks on alleged bribe from $1.1m fraud money
    4 hours ago

    Sports Minister, Dare makes case for youth ahead of APC congress
    President Muhammadu Buhari: 4 hours ago

    Education Summit: Buhari presides over strategic meeting as world leaders set to generate $5bn
    Okagbare: 4 hours ago

    Tokyo Olympics prticipation: Okagbare, Brume, Amusan, 9 others cleared
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 4 hours ago

    S/Court judgment: Why Buni should go now – Ojudu, Keyamo, Enang
    Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB: Arrested by the Federal Government 5 hours ago

    Just in: IPOB issues fresh threat to FG on Nnamdi Kanu
    Africa Centre for Disease Control: worried about emerging infectious diseases outbreaks in Africa 6 hours ago

    Africa CDC raises alarm over Africa’s emerging infectious diseases outbreaks