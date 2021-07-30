91 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, families surrender in N/East – Army

91 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, families surrender in N/East – Army

Friday, July 30, 2021 11:36 pm


Troops profiling the Boko Haram members after they surrendered

Troops profiling the Boko Haram members after they surrendered

The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have taken custody of 91 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their families who surrendered recently in North East.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 202 Battalion took custody of eight insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children, who surrendered at Ruwaza village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the troops of Forward Operational Base (FOB) operating along BoCobs-Bama road also arrested 20 terrorists and their families, who surrendered to troops at Nbewa village also in Bama Local Government Area.

According to him, the surrendered families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children.

“The suspects all surrendered to the troops, during clearance operations in the areas on July 29, following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.

“The children among the surrendering suspects have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects, who have been documented and screened are currently undergoing preliminary investigations,” he said.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that troops of 73 Battalion, in conjunction with combined team of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hunters, intercepted a terrorists’ logisitics supplier during a fighting patrol along Molai-Damboa road.

Profiling of the ex- Boko Haram members after they surrendered

Profiling of the ex- Boko Haram members after they surrendered

He said the team swiftly mobilised and stormed the location, where they arrested the suspect, while he was perfecting plans to deliver logistics to the insurgents in the forest.

He said the items recovered from the suspect include a vehicle, four jerry cans of 30 litres of PMS, one 4-litre gallon of engine oil, one motorcycle pump, one oil treatment and one torch light.

According to him, other items recovered are one mosquito net, two praying mats, two blankets, four spanners, 10 packets of 1.5v battery and three dozens of diamond rubber solution.

“Others are five packets of candies, five packets of seasoning and measures of other food stuff,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    AIG Umar Muri displaying assorted arms recovered from criminals on Friday in Kaduna. 50 mins ago

    Police rescue 198 kidnapped persons in Kaduna in 7 months
    Elegbeleye speaking in Osogbo on Friday 1 hour ago

    I was not kidnapped – Osun APC Congress Committee chair
    Salihu Manzo, Senior Park Ranger, State House, Dr Haruna Tanko, Head Veterinary Unit, State House, Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary, State House, Kehinde Abidemi, Assistant Conservator of Parks and WildLife Curator, State House, and Zakari Ibrahim, Assistant Park Inspector, during a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, State House as part of activities to commemorate World Ranger Day. Friday, July 30, 2021 2 hours ago

    Aso Rock Villa commends Rangers for protecting wild animals, plants
    Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana,President-General,Ogoni Youth Federation addressing peaceful protesters. 2 hours ago

    East-West road: Protests enter 5th day as Minister releases N2.5bn for repairs
    Ogbonna Nwuke, Spokesman of APC,Rivers. 3 hours ago

    Rivers APC: Amaechi loyalists accuse Sen. Abe of plot to stop congresses
    ABBA Kyari: 6 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: Lawyer explains process of extradition
    Kano Hisbah: arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house 6 hours ago

    Kano Hisbah arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house
    Court sentences Paul Owne to 104 imprisonment for masterminding the kidnap of nine children in Kano state 6 hours ago

    Mastermind of Kano children’s kidnap bags 104 years jail term