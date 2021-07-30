Benue: Gunmen abduct wife of Commissioner

Benue: Gunmen abduct wife of Commissioner

Friday, July 30, 2021 5:58 pm


Mrs Ann Unenge: abducted by gunmen in Benue

Mrs Ann Unenge: abducted by gunmen in Benue

Mrs. Ann Unenge, the wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, has been abducted by gunmen in Makurdi, the state capital .

The incident, which is the second in Makurdi, took place less than one week after two women were abducted in a similar fashion.

She was kidnapped around 6:pm on Thursday.

A relation of the commissioner said Mrs. Ann was abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to visit her parents.

She was said to be driving a new model Toyota Highlander, which her abductors also took away.

The Nation reports that there was a struggle between the abductors and Mrs. Ann Unenge at B. Division traffic junction when she attempted to forcefully open the car door.

The gunmen reportedly shot sporadically into the air at the junction to scare away passersby before driving away with their victim, who was shouting on top of her voice.

Benue Police spokesperson Kate Sewuese Anene told the newspaper she was not yet aware of the incident.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    ABBA Kyari: 7 mins ago

    Abba Kyari: Lawyer explains process of extradition
    Kano Hisbah: arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house 14 mins ago

    Kano Hisbah arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house
    Court sentences Paul Owne to 104 imprisonment for masterminding the kidnap of nine children in Kano state 35 mins ago

    Mastermind of Kano children’s kidnap bags 104 years jail term
    48 mins ago

    Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021
    File: Gunmen: 1 hour ago

    Gunmen steal N100m from finance ministry
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: Four more students regain freedom 2 hours ago

    How a Fulani herder helped us to escape – Kidnapped Bethel School student
    Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare 2 hours ago

    Tokyo Olympics: Minister apologises to disqualified athletes, pledges better welfare
    APC party leaders at the stakeholders’ meeting in Ojo LGA. 2 hours ago

    Ward Congress: Lagos APC stakeholders agree on consensus arrangement