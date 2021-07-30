Five abducted Naval College students regain freedom

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Five remaining members of the abducted students of Naval College of Engineering, Sapele, Delta State, have regained their freedom from their abductors.

The victims, four students and a mechanic, were traveling with 14 others on Monday, from Kaduna to Sapele in a 18-seater bus and a Toyota Sienna bus when they were kidnapped around Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Immediately after receiving news of the abduction, operatives of Edo Police Command chased after the kidnappers, and rescued 13 of the victims in the process.

One other victim, a female, came back from the bush on her own the following day, leaving five of the victims in the custody of their abductors.

The return of the remaining five victims from captivity was announced by Edo State Police Command Spokesman, SP Bello Kontongs, on behalf of the Commissioner, Philip Ogbadu, on the Command’s WhatsApp platform late Thursday night.

The post however did not mention how the five victims were rescued or if ransom was paid for their freedom.

“House, be informed that the four students of Naval College of Engineering and one mechanic have been released by their abductors today at 20.35 hrs.

“The students declined following police operatives to the station, while debriefing of the mechanic is presently ongoing at Iruekpen Divisional Police Hqtrs,” Kontongs said.