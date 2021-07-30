Hushpuppi vs Abba Kyari: IGP orders probe

On the matter of allegation of bribe that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) claimed the scammer, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, hurled at the door step of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, the Nigerian Police High Command has stepped in.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

This is contained in a 29 July press statement signed by Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer.

Below is the full statement

Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.4/25 ​ Date: 29th July, 2021

ALLEGED INDICTMENT OF DCP ABBA KYARI: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE ORDERS A REVIEW OF THE INFORMATION

Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA