Hushpuppi vs Abba Kyari: IGP orders probe

Hushpuppi vs Abba Kyari: IGP orders probe

Friday, July 30, 2021 6:42 am


 

Hushpuppi and Kyari

On the matter of allegation of bribe that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) claimed the scammer, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, hurled at the door step of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, the Nigerian Police High Command has stepped in.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

This is contained in a 29 July press statement signed by Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer.

Below is the full statement

Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.4/25 ​ Date: 29th July, 2021

ALLEGED INDICTMENT OF DCP ABBA KYARI: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE ORDERS A REVIEW OF THE INFORMATION

Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.

CP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 hours ago

    Hungry People, Angry Nation
    11 hours ago

    Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning
    12 hours ago

    Fajuyi’s sister: “What soldiers did to my brother and Ironsi 55 years ago”
    15 hours ago

    Verbatim: How Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed 55 Years Ago-Njoku
    15 hours ago

    Abba Kyari, Bejamin Adekunle and Fidelis Oyakhilome
    Whitemoney: popular BBNaija Shine Ya' Eye 16 hours ago

    BBNaija: Some of WhiteMoney’s popular quotes
    Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (right) and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (left), during the former 's visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday. 17 hours ago

    Atiku: Nigerians waiting for PDP, says I’ve reconciled with Wike
    17 hours ago

    More Troubles for Abba Kyari: His Dubai Party With Hushpuppi