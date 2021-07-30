Kano Hisbah arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house

Friday, July 30, 2021 6:39 pm


By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested one Yahaya Zakari for allegedly taking a young woman to his house at Sabuwar Gandu in Kano metropolis.

The Commander General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Kano Friday.

A copy of the statement, signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer of the agency, was available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the arrest was made following reports from residents of the area.

“The young woman went to buy drugs from Zakari’s chemist when he took her to his house,” he said.

Ibn-Sina expressed displeasure over the alleged action, assuring that the board would conduct thorough investigation into the development.

He therefore advised parents to monitor the movement of their children closely, especially female wards, to prevent unwanted incidents.

