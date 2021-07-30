Nigerian Govt not aware of $875m weapon deal ‘being blocked’ by US Congress – Minister

Nigerian Govt not aware of $875m weapon deal ‘being blocked’ by US Congress – Minister

Friday, July 30, 2021 4:23 pm


Lai Mohammed: says Nigerian Government not aware of weapon deal being purportedly blocked by the US Congress

Lai Mohammed: says Nigerian Government not aware of weapon deal being purportedly blocked by the US Congress

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

Nigerian Government says it is not aware of any $875 million ammunition deal with the US which is being purportedly  blocked by some lawmakers in that country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the purported ammunition deal reported in some sections of the media as ” fake news.”

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, the minister said there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US

“There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano Attack Helicopters of which six had been delivered.

“We are quite satisfied with the progress and cooperation that we received from the government of the US on this issue.

“As a matter of fact, six of the Tucano helicopter will be launched on Aug. 3, this year.

“We are not aware of the so called 875million USD arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour

” The relationship between Nigeria and the US is smooth and waxing stronger,’’ he said.

The reports in some sections of the media had claimed that influential U.S. lawmakers were masterminding a hold on a proposed sale of ammunition and attack helicopters to Nigeria over allegations of human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions of the present administration.

The report listed the blocked proposed sale to include 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters accompanied by defence systems, 28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation and 14 military-grade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    ABBA Kyari: 9 mins ago

    Abba Kyari: Lawyer explains process of extradition
    Kano Hisbah: arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house 16 mins ago

    Kano Hisbah arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house
    Court sentences Paul Owne to 104 imprisonment for masterminding the kidnap of nine children in Kano state 37 mins ago

    Mastermind of Kano children’s kidnap bags 104 years jail term
    50 mins ago

    Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021
    Mrs Ann Unenge: abducted by gunmen in Benue 56 mins ago

    Benue: Gunmen abduct wife of Commissioner
    File: Gunmen: 1 hour ago

    Gunmen steal N100m from finance ministry
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State: Four more students regain freedom 2 hours ago

    How a Fulani herder helped us to escape – Kidnapped Bethel School student
    Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare 2 hours ago

    Tokyo Olympics: Minister apologises to disqualified athletes, pledges better welfare