Rivers APC: Amaechi loyalists accuse Sen. Abe of plot to stop congresses

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A faction of Rivers chapter All Progressives Congress, APC has alleged that a rival faction led by Senator Magnus Abe is plotting to stop the congresses of the party in the state through a court order.

The APC faction, through its Spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke claimed that around 4pm today, Friday, 30th July, 2021, members of Abe’s Unity House, in the company of their lawyers, were spotted at the premises of the Judiciary in furtherance of the plot.

“We have learnt that at about 4pm today, Friday, 30th July, 2021, Senator Abe’s lawyers were filing papers to stop the APC from going along with its planned congress as approved by the National Secretariat.

“We have further learnt that the Chief Judge of the State who was still within the court premises may any moment from now assign the matter to a judge who would be expected to issue a restraining order.

“We are not surprised by the existence of the plot which was put to the test before the 2019 elections by Senator Magnus Abe and his external collaborators.

“It has become necessary to inform members of the public, including our teeming supporters, of the existence of the plot that is being hatched to obstruct the conduct of the congress.

“It is quite clear by now that each time the APC plans to deepen its internal democracy through processes that would enable members test their popularity, certain paper tigers in our midst who lack active grassroots support connive with their friends in the other party to file frivolous cases.