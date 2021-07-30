This is Not a Movie: Abba Kyari and the Long Arm of Justice

By Kingsley Moghalu

President Muhammadu Buhari has frequently opted for subjective loyalties over real political will on national security and fighting corruption.The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) request for the extradition of accused

Nigerian police chief Abba Kyari in the Hushpuppi case will put him and Nigeria in the global spotlight.

It’s one thing to go to great lengths in seeking to extradite Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic and the apparent extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from God-knows-where. It’s another to respect international law in black and white when it comes to certain Nigerians.

Nigeria and the United States have an extradition treaty and it has been used in a number of cases. Is this a bone in the throat? What leadership calls for is obvious, President Buhari should respect laws and follow due process. We are watching.

*Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu is a Nigerian political economist, Presidential Aspirant 2023, Lawyer, Author, Ifekaego of Nnewi Kingdom, former United Nations official, and politician.