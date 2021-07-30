Troops kill 14 gunmen, rescue pregnant woman, 35 others

Richard Elesho

As the battle against insecurity hots up across the country, no fewer than 14 bandits were neutralised by Nigerian soldiers when they foiled an operation by the gunmen to kidnap a pregnant woman in Sokoto State.

35 other kidnapped persons were rescued by the soldiers, even as a sizeable amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from the criminal elements. Among the rescued victims was another pregnant woman who the troops helped to safe delivery.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made these known at a Press briefing at Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Daily Trust reports that he said troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 14 bandits terrorising Eldabala village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“The soldiers also intercepted a total number of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles, 4 machetes among other items from the criminals, while they also assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters,” he said.

He added that 16 bandits’ informants and collaborators, including one impostor who paraded himself as a Lance Corporal, were nabbed.

He said, “Within 16th and 29 July, our troops responded to distress calls of bandits and armed militia groups’ attacks on civilians at Hanutaru and Dansadau villages in Maru LGA of Zamfara State; along Gusau – Sokoto Road.

“Troops also carried out rescue operations within the period at Bakori LGA of Katsina State; Eldabala village in Tangaza LGA and along Lamba Bakura – Dogo Karfe Road in Sokoto State.

“Consequently, no fewer than 14 bandits were neutralized. Also, a total of 36 kidnapped victims were rescued within the period and troops assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters. A total of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles and 4 machetes among other items were recovered within the period.

“Also, a total of 24 criminal elements were intercepted and arrested, including 16 bandits’ informants/collaborators and an impostor by name Faisal Saidu who paraded himself as Lance Corporal Saidu Abubakar,” he said.

Onyeuko also revealed that a total of 223 rustled livestock were recovered during the period.

He, however, urged Nigerians to always report suspicious movements in their environment to the security personnel.