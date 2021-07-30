Viking cult kingpin, girlfriend arrested 4 fully loaded pistols in Rivers

Friday, July 30, 2021 3:29 pm


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Operatives of River Police Command have arrested a final year student identified simply as Christian, suspected to the leader of Vikings cult gang in Rivers State University, Diobu, Port Harcourt.
The student was arrested last Wednesday evening, SP Nnamdi Omoni, the spokesperson for the Police in Rivers confirmed to our correspondent.

An eyewitness had earlier revealed that the suspected Vikings cult leader was arrested alongside his girlfriend in a Hotel in Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to the eyewitness, four fully loaded pistols were  recovered by the personnel of Octopus Strike Force of the Rivers State Police Command who, acting on credible intelligence,  stormed the hotel where the suspected cult kingpin lodged with his girlfriend.
It was learnt that technical intelligence has been deployed to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.
SP Omoni had told journalists some weeks ago that the  shooting of one Blessing Ogolo, a final year student of Rivers State University (RSU), was cult related.
Blessing Ogolo who confirmed to journalists he was shot by his course mate  after his examination inside the campus of RSU, however, denied being a cultist.
Sources also revealed that the cult war that led to the shooting of Blessing Ogolo was as a result of supremacy battle between suspected Vikings and Ku Klux Klans (KKK) confraternity in RSU.
The Rivers State Police command at that time said it was doing everything possible to end end cultism in higher institutions and other areas in the state.

