Ward Congress: Lagos APC stakeholders agree on consensus arrangement

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says the party has agreed on a consensus arrangement for its ward executives.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Oladejo said the consensus arrangement was agreed at the stakeholders meetings held in all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

According to him, stakeholders in each of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs agreed on consensus arrangement to produce ward executives in order to engender unity.

“The meeting was sequel to the directive of the National Caretaker Committee to bring all party leaders and members together to rubs minds on the forthcoming congresses towards achieving cohesion and acceptable consensus.

“The various meetings agreed on the desirability of a consensus arrangement that will consider all interests and unite the party as we count-down to the next national elections,” Oladejo said.

The spokesman said that stakeholders admonished all members to participate actively in the congresses and uphold party discipline at all times.

Oladejo said the event at various council areas gave the newly elected local government chairmen, vice-chairmen and councilors opportunity to express their commitment and appreciation to the party for the mandate to serve the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC has scheduled its nationwide ward congresses for Saturday.