APC ‘II soon take over South-East – Nnamani

By Stanley Nwanosike

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, says the successful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward Congresses in the South East is an indication that the party will soon take over the zone.

Nnamani said this when he spoke with newsmen in Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu on Saturday shortly after supervising the ward congress in his Ward 2, in Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said the mass participation and comportment of APC faithful was also an indication that the people believed and have confidence in democracy.

“They also believe that with the continuous strive of democracy, things will surely get well and their lives better off,” he said.

Nnamani, who is a member of the APC National Caretaker Working Committee, advised party faithful to continue in the same spirit to ensure that the party took its rightful place in the South-East.

“The major target is for APC to be the most dominant political party in the South-East.

“Gradually we are getting there especially with the solid foundation we have laid at the ward levels of the party now,” he said.

He thanked party faithful in the state for a hitch-free and `family-style ward congresses’.

“It is only in APC that you see this type of peace and cooperation among party members,” he said.

Speaking, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, Leader, National Congress Monitoring Committee for the state, congratulated the people for a peaceful and purposeful election of wards executives.

According to Arodiogbu, what we have witnessed here and other parts of the state we had been monitoring since morning is purely democracy in action.

“Election is a process. Our APC faithful have keyed in into the process by getting the grassroots, which is the ward level, right and electing dependable hands as executives.

“The future is bright and with the recorded success so far, APC is ready to take over the lion building, Enugu and other seats of power in the South-East come 2023 general election,’’ he said.

Earlier, on a harmonised list arrangement, Mr Christopher Okenwa and Mr Nweke Abonyi emerged Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Enugu South LGA Ward 2 respectively.

Mr Nnaji Nnamani emerged as Secretary as well as 24 other elected executive members following a unanimous and unopposed voice vote of yes.

In his acceptance speech, Okenwa assured APC stakeholders that the executive would deliver 100 per cent electoral votes en bloc to the party in the various polling booths in the ward.

“We will not disappoint the party in this golden opportunity given to us to serve and we are going to work hard for the continuous success of the party,” he said.