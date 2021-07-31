APC sues for seamless, peaceful ward congress in Lagos today

Ahead of Ward Congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, today, 31 July 2021, the national leadership of the party has implored leaders and members to cooperate with one another so as to have a peaceful and seamless congress in Lagos State.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting organised by APC National Committee on Ward Congress for Lagos State with party leaders at Lagos Airport Hotel on Friday, the committee’s chairman, Dr. Bashiru Ruwangodiya, said the congresses would be done in line with the guidelines set by APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for election of 26 ward executives in each of the 377 wards in Lagos State.

The party executives who are expected to emerge through the Ward Congresses in the 377 wards in Lagos on Saturday are; Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Legal Adviser, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Youth Leader, Women Leader and Auditor, among others.

“I want to appeal for your cooperation for this exercise to be as seamless as possible. We have no reason why we should have any failure in Lagos State. Lagos State is for APC. We have interested and committed party members that are ready to cooperate with the party to ensure that the exercise is seamless.

“I want to appeal to all of us that this party (APC) belongs to every one of us. It is important that we cooperate with each other to have a peaceful conduct of the ward congresses,” Ruwangodiya, the Chairman of the seven-man APC National Committee on Ward Congress for Lagos State appealed.

Speaking on the guidelines and process for the Ward Congress, Ruwangodiya said the mode of electing the party executives at ward level is either through consensus or election as stipulated by the party’s constitution, adding that the winner would be determined by simple majority of votes cast.

He said the election would take place at all APC Ward offices where they exist or any other public place approved for the Congress and not residential or religious places, noting that the party members should be given 12 hours notice if there is any change in venue.

Ruwangodiya said all APC registered members in the party membership registers are eligible to vote during the ward congress, noting that the register will serve as voter register while APC membership registration slip will serve as voter’s card for members.

He said the party’s Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) reserved the right to cancel elections in areas where there are irregularities or violence in the conduct of the election.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by the party leaders and members, which included the Lagos APC caretaker committee chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Cardinal James Odunmbaku and Prof. Tunde Samuel; Lagos APC spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo; commissioners, members of Lagos State House of Assembly, among other party leaders.

Members of the APC National Committee on Ward Congress for Lagos State, Ruwangodiya (chairman), Anthony Ogah (Secretary), Kayode Alabi, Abiodun Ambali, Prince Sijuade Adetilewa and Ibrahim Ayokunle, also attended the stakeholders meeting.