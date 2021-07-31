Bola Tinubu dead? Nonsense! Aide says

Bola Tinubu dead? Nonsense! Aide says

Saturday, July 31, 2021 5:13 pm


Tinubu

Bola Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is among those Nigerians (like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ebenezer Obey, Chief Alex Akinyele and others) who read their obituaries in the media. That is why Tunde Rahman, media aide to Tinubu issued a statement on Saturday, 31 July 2023, saying his principal was neither sick nor dead.

He wrote: “Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.”

Below is the full statement:
“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization.
Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.
Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.
Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.

