Congresses: Kogi APC opts for affrmation

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja Ahead of tomorrow All Progressives Congress Ward Congress in Kogi State, the Party says it would adopt the consensus approach, explaining that there is no need to change a winning team.

Gov. Yahaya Bello made the disclosure at a Stakeholders meeting of the party in Lokoja. He reiterated that the APC has adopted the affirmation option.

The representative of the Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, the Deputy Governor speaking warned against defiling or violating the directives. He then directed for the affirmation or retention of the former Executives.

The Governor however said deceased persons in the Executives should be replaced pointing out that there would be no room for a ghost Executive.