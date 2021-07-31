D’Tigers crushed again

Saturday, July 31, 2021 7:57 am
D’Tigers during the game with Germany at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics
Nigeria’s D’Tigers lose their third Group B game in the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics 71-80 to Italy.
It was their third loss, and they finished bottom of their group.
More details later.(NAN)
