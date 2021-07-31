D’Tigers crushed again

Saturday, July 31, 2021 7:57 am


D'Tigers during the game with Germany at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics

D’Tigers during the game with Germany at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics

 

Nigeria’s D’Tigers lose their third Group B game in the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics 71-80 to Italy.

It was their third loss, and they finished bottom of their group.

More details later.(NAN)

