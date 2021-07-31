Just in: Family reveals cause of Rachel Oniga’s death

Saturday, July 31, 2021 3:57 pm


 

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga died from heart related disease, her family has  said.

The family said this while disputing insinuations that Oniga died from complications related to  Covid-19 in an official statement on the death of the actress signed by one Tosin Odusote on Saturday afternoon.

“She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on Friday, 30th of July 2021, at about 10pm.

“Contrary to diverse reports informing that she died from COVID-19 complications, we write to inform the general public that she died from a heart related issue; an ailment she battled with for a short period before her demise,” the family said in the statement.

 

Read the full statement below 

Official statement on the passing of Chief. Rachel Tabuno Oniga

“With a heavy heart and total submission to God, we write to announce the passing unto glory of our beloved sister, mother and grandmother; Chief. Rachel Tabun Oniga.
She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on Friday, 30th of July 2021, at about 10pm.
Contrary to diverse reports informing that she died from COVID-19 complications, we write to inform the general public that she died from a heart related issue; an ailment she battled with for a short period before her demise.
We accept her sudden transition as God’s design and we see it as a function of a race of life well finished. Painful as it may be, we accept it in good faith and total submission to her maker.
We therefore desire to be allowed to mourn her death privately for now, as we do this with deep sense of respect for her soul and the glorious life she lived.
Burial arrangements will be announced in due cause. We appreciate the calls, messages and condolences expressed by everyone and we pray for a sweet repose of her beautiful soul.
Please accept this release as the only authentic one on behalf of the family until we come up with another.”

– Tosin Odusote
For the family
July 31,2021

