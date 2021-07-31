Police repel another attack in Imo, kill 2 bandits

Police repel another attack in Imo, kill 2 bandits

Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:34 pm


Police: repel gunmen attack on station in Imo, kill 2 gunmen

Police: repel gunmen attack on station in Imo, kill 2 gunmen

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

The Imo Police command says its operatives had killed two bandits during crossfire in Njaba Local Government Area on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, confirmed this in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.

He said one AK47 riffle and an operational vehicle were recovered from the bandits during the gun duel.

“On 31/7/2021 at about 0120 hours, a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba town to launch an attack were intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police.

“In the ensuing fire fight, one of their operational vehicle’s was demobilised and two of them neutralised, and the remaining ones scampered into the bush.

“On searching the vehicle, one Ak 47 rifle was recovered with 10 rounds of live ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.

“They detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.

“Meanwhile, cordon and pursuant exercise is ongoing in the area and members of the public residing in the area should not panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is designed to root out violent criminals in that axis.

“Residents should avail Police with information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    D'Tigers in the match against Italy 31 mins ago

    D’Tigers crash out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    42 mins ago

    Biggest threat to Western democracy comes from within, not China – U.S. media
    Petrol tankers at a depot: IPMAN threatens to stop distribution of petrol to depots in Eastern zone i 51 mins ago

    IPMAN threatens to suspend distribution of products in Aba, Enugu, others
    2 hours ago

    FCMB Gets $50m from AfDB, Increases Lending to High Impact Business
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu 4 hours ago

    Kanu: Ohanaeze Ndigbo kicks as IPOB announces ‘ghost Monday’
    Rachael Oniga: dies at 64 4 hours ago

    Shock as Nollywood actress, Racheal Oniga, dies at 64
    APC flag: 6 hours ago

    Congresses: Kogi APC opts for affrmation
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus 6 hours ago

    COVID-19 deaths increase by 80% in Africa, driven by Delta variant — WHO