Shock as Nollywood actress, Racheal Oniga, dies at 64

The Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into mourning again of Saturday following news of sudden passage of veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga.

Some reports indicated that Oniga died on Friday, July 30, 2021, from covid-19 complications.

The actress, who was a native of Eku in Delta State, was born on 23 May, 1957, in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State.

Oniga made her Nollywood debut in the 1996 hit movie ‘Onome.’

From there, she acted in many Yoruba and English movies, soaps and tv series.

Some of the major production she was part of include ‘Sango,’ and Wale Adenuga’s television series, ‘Super story’, Chief Daddy, Royal Hibiscus Hotel and My Village People.

She was survived by three children and several grandchildren.

