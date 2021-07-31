Tinubu not hospitalised, will return to Nigeria soon – Aide

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is hale, hearty and is not hospitalised, his media aide, Tunde Rahman said in a short statement on Saturday.

Rahman issued the statement in response to reports that Tinubu, also a former governor of Lagos State, is on admission at a health facility outside the country where he had undergone surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

It was also claimed in the report that Tinubu will undergo another surgery.

But Rahman described the report as false in a statement he issued on Saturday afternoon.

He added that Tinubu is outside the country at the moment and will soon return home.

Read full statement below

Tinubu is Hale ,Hearty , Back Soon

His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.

– Tunde Rahman

Media Adviser to Asiwaju Tinubu

July 31 2021